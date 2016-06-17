An update on ELDs in Canada

KING CITY, Ont. – A brief update on the current state of the Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) mandate in Canada was given at the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s (PMTC) annual conference this week.
Originally, Transport Canada was to deliver the update on the ELD mandate, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the representative from Transport Canada was unable to attend the planned presentation. Mike Millian, president of the PMTC delivered a brief presentation instead.
Millian said that according to Transport Canada, the benefits of ELDs are they improve road safety, reduce driver fatigue, increase compliance, provide significant time savings and result in fewer OOS violations.
“In my previous role as a fleet manager, we introduced e-logs in 2011 and the time savings for the driver was unquestionable, especially the drivers that did local and deliver 30-40 loads a day. It was a lot easier to just log in and log out every day,” Millian explained. “From a manager’s standpoint I went from having to view 80-100 logs manually and verify to simply being able to print off a report.”
In addition, Millian said e-logs will also help reduce the number of honest errors that happen with paper logs – like driver putting the wrong day, month or year down. Or if they forget to sign it.
“ELDs will reduce all of these minor errors,” Millian said.
The next steps Transport Canada will be taking regarding the ELD mandate are, in order:
The expected timeline for this is early 2017, according to Millian. The statement will provide clear, concise wording and background information and will give the industry the government’s full intentions of the mandate.
Transport Canada anticipates it will be posting part 2 in late 2017, Millian said. Transport Canada will have to address the comments made by industry in part 1 in part 2.
Millian says he can estimate that the compliance date for Canada will be early 2018.
Safer because they force drivers to drive when they’re tired and shouldn’t be driving. Interesting thought process.
Shippers and recievers will screw drivers around as there is no penalty for them in any form of trucking.
If your day runs out 15 min before you get parked your in violation and it forces drivers to stop earlier than they need to due to parking constraints.
Aswell now we will have a computer telling us when we are tired etc.
This whole eld bullshit is going to destroy a once great industry.
The only ones who complain about paper logs are the ones in an office who must do a job they are paid to do and review said logs but no lets pay them more to do less.
I do not agree with transport canada and feel strongly that the fines for a simple mistake ie date signed missed checkmark etc are unrealistic.
I have seen many fines writen to other drivers that have had mistakes on them and the driver recieving said fines cannot write one to the offending officer.
Double standard joke as far as im concerned
I have to agree with the above comments. Those in the trucking industry that think the eld will save time for the driver are just showing how far out touch they are with what’s happening on the road these days. Endless volume, construction backups, sometimes miles, accidents, lousy weather and of course uninterested shippers and receivers who really don’t care if you’re payed by the mile. Elds equal less driver pay. We drivers get it but unfortunately those making the rules don’t.
I’m having trouble understanding the 4 th paragraph that starts with “In my previous role as fleet manager.”
If a driver logs “Off Duty” during a delivery effectively pausing the HOS, I assume that’s where we find the “unquestionable time savings,” how can that driver be truly “Off Duty” if they are dealing with 30-40 stops a day? In addition, if a local driver stops at a mall to knock off 20 deliveries, how would they be able to book off if it violates the spirit of the law?
A driver who is involved with LTL – line haul work can easily walk away for a true off duty break while their truck is being unloaded. In fact, it’s the best way to take a break and maximize efficiency by not needing to waste time stopping again for personal details.
Pausing of the HOS is a wonderful tool for safety or a cat-nap here in Canada, but it is only viable if it’s used honestly to deal with, and turn delays due to complications into breaks which help to get the driver home – not to turn “On-Duty” time into “Off duty” time.
This ELD system will bring down the economy for every one as it would cut the driving time due to a multiple situation on the road and what about truck stop??? in Canada we are far behind the USA and about rest area ?? it is the same so when this electronic friend say you are out of hour ,,Well be it and keep driving till find a safe parking spot. make sense .
I will quit trucking when
E-logs become mandatory. I am not a robot, but feeling more and more like one every day.
i am very happy with new ELD , very simple and easy to use only hard for cheaters.