An update on ELDs in Canada

KING CITY, Ont. – A brief update on the current state of the Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) mandate in Canada was given at the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s (PMTC) annual conference this week.

Originally, Transport Canada was to deliver the update on the ELD mandate, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the representative from Transport Canada was unable to attend the planned presentation. Mike Millian, president of the PMTC delivered a brief presentation instead.

Millian said that according to Transport Canada, the benefits of ELDs are they improve road safety, reduce driver fatigue, increase compliance, provide significant time savings and result in fewer OOS violations.

“In my previous role as a fleet manager, we introduced e-logs in 2011 and the time savings for the driver was unquestionable, especially the drivers that did local and deliver 30-40 loads a day. It was a lot easier to just log in and log out every day,” Millian explained. “From a manager’s standpoint I went from having to view 80-100 logs manually and verify to simply being able to print off a report.”

In addition, Millian said e-logs will also help reduce the number of honest errors that happen with paper logs – like driver putting the wrong day, month or year down. Or if they forget to sign it.

“ELDs will reduce all of these minor errors,” Millian said.

The next steps Transport Canada will be taking regarding the ELD mandate are, in order:

Publishing a regulatory impact assessment statement in Canada Gazette Part 1.

The expected timeline for this is early 2017, according to Millian. The statement will provide clear, concise wording and background information and will give the industry the government’s full intentions of the mandate.

Industry will be able to comment on the statement for a limited time period.

Publishing a statement in Canada Gazette Part 2.

Transport Canada anticipates it will be posting part 2 in late 2017, Millian said. Transport Canada will have to address the comments made by industry in part 1 in part 2.

The mandate will align with the US mandate as close as it can.

A compliance and grandfathering date will be revealed.

Millian says he can estimate that the compliance date for Canada will be early 2018.