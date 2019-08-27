Utility Trailer’s green initiatives pay off

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. — Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. says its green initiatives have helped reduce overall waste and emissions.

The manufacturer of refrigerated trailers, dry freight vans and flatbeds said Tuesday that a third-party sustainability study had found improvements in a number of areas:

Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions fell 27%, volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions were down 62% and hazardous air pollutants (HAP) emissions dropped 97%.

The tests were conducted by the Danish consulting firm Ramboll, the company said.

“We are honored to say that all Utility manufacturing plants are classified as minor sources of emissions under the USEPA’s Clean Air Act regulations” said Brett Olsen, marketing manager for Utility.

“We take pride in managing our production and manufacturing with integrity as it relates to forward-thinking environmental practices.”

Utility also noted that it sources all of its wood from forests certified by the Sustainable Forest Initiative (SFI).

While enhancing environmental practices, Utility was able to improve worker safety as well, the company said.

Utility is America’s oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer. It was founded in 1914.