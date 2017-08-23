Valley Equipment and Trout River form partnership

COLEMAN, P.E.I. — Trout River and Valley Equipment announced this week that they have formed a partnership that will see all Valley Equipment locations serve as the full-service dealer along with their sister locations NorthEast Truck & Trailer for the live-bottom trailer manufacturer.

“We are very pleased to add the Trout River line of live bottoms,” said Peter Cook, president of Valley Equipment. “Trout River is so close in proximity to us that we

can simply drop in, if we ever need anything. It’s a good partnership for us.”

Valley Equipment Ltd. and NorthEast Truck & Trailer said they will have their first Trout River trailers in stock by the fall of 2017.

“Trout River is very pleased to announce a partnership with Valley Equipment.”, says Darrin Mitchell, co-owner of Trout River Industries. “This deal will make the Trout River brand more accessible across the Atlantic provinces. Our customers can drop in to any of the Valley or NorthEast locations and receive a top-notch customer experience.”