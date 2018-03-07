Valvoline unveils three oils in one

ATLANTA, Ga. – Valvoline’s latest engine oil comes in a single bottle, but it’s designed to meet the needs of engines burning any one of three fuels – natural gas, diesel, or gasoline.

Valvoline Premium Blue One Solution 9200, developed with Cummins Westport, meets CK-4 standards for diesel and SN standards for gasoline, and also addresses the demands of natural gas. It’s available as a 10W-30 and 15W-40.

Promoted features include oxidation resistance, superior deposit controls, and wear protection.

“One of the things that always precluded us from being able to do this in the past was the ability to deal with soot in the diesel engine,” said technical director Roger England. That has been addressed through evolving emissions controls. But high idle times also generate unwanted water — a contaminant that is familiar to operators of natural gas engines.

“Now we’ve got a diesel regime where we have very low soot and very high water, and it’s not a real stretch to move that on into the natural gas regime,” he said. “It’s just way-mac-daddy-heavier-duty than anything you put in a gas engine, but it works great.”

“Not until today has there been a product for diesel, gasoline and natural gas engines,” stressed David Young, vice president – heavy duty, noting that previous multi-purpose formulas have been limited to use in diesel and gasoline engines.

It’s been subjected to 3.5 million km of testing, too.

The formula will be priced close to natural gas engine oil, but Valvoline says the extended drain intervals possible in diesel engines will improve the total cost of ownership for that. There isn’t any worry about misapplications, either.