Vehicle convoy steers through Manitoba

BRANDON, Man. – A convoy made up of several vehicles ranging from cars to semi-trucks protested the federal government’s policies between Virden and Brandon, Man., this past Sunday.

Stretching for approximately 10 kilometers, the “yellow vest protest” was one of several that have popped up all over Western Canada of late. The protests are in support of the country’s oil and gas industry, and are intended to raise awareness of the Trudeau Government’s perceived lack of action when it comes to the construction of pipelines the energy sector.

Convoys made up of hundreds of trucks have become a common sight in several communities, such as Grande Prairie, Nisku, and Edson, Alta., and now in Manitoba.

A planned pro-pipeline truck convoy that will rally from Red Deer, Alta., to Ottawa is also in the making, with a GoFundMe campaign that as of today has garnered $81,580 of its $250,000 goal.

The rally is to commence Feb. 14 in support of Canada’s oil and gas sector, and is expected to reach Ottawa between Feb. 19-23, depending on weather.

Money from the GoFundMe campaign goes to truck owners for fuel and expenses to drive from Western Canada to Ottawa. Applications for funding have been set up on the Convoy-to-Ottawa’s Facebook page.

The campaign indicates on its GoFundMe page that it has set up a 12-person administrative panel with certified accountants to oversee organizing, strategy, and the disbursement of funds.

Also in the works are plans for an eastern Canadian truck convoy to meet the western convoy in Ottawa.

Convoy-to-Ottawa organizers say other groups are planning truck convoys for April and June, but these groups are working outside of theirs, though they support their efforts.