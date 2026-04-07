Velocity expands Vanguard trailer availability in Southeastern US

Velocity Trailer Centers has expanded its Vanguard trailer distribution network across Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, increasing access to dry van and refrigerated trailers in one of the fastest-growing freight regions in the U.S.

The expansion took place in February and is aimed at improving equipment availability and support for fleets and owner-operators operating across the Southeast.

(Photo: Velocity Trailer Centers)

Customers will have access to a range of Vanguard dry van and refrigerated

trailer configurations, including the latest 2026 and 2027 VXP dry van trailers and R8000B

refrigerated trailers, according to a news release. These units can be customized with options including Thermo King S-600 refrigeration units, stainless steel swing doors, Hendrickson suspension systems and various logistics configurations.

“By combining Vanguard’s proven trailer engineering with Velocity’s growing service network, we’re helping customers access reliable equipment faster while supporting the continued growth of

transportation and logistics across the Southeast,” said Robert Ramey, general manager, Velocity Trailer Centers, in the release.

The Southeast expansion will be supported by dedicated regional representatives who will

assist customers with trailer specifications, inventory availability, and factory production orders, the company added.