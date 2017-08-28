TORONTO, Ont. — VersaCold Logistics announced today that it has named Paul Merrick senior vice-president and general manager of the CPX Business Unit, effective August 28, 2017.

He joins VersaCold with more than 25 years of experience in operations management, supply chain and logistics, human resources, executive leadership, sales, and general management. Most recently, Paul was employed by Purolator, where he held several senior positions including vice-president of field operations, director of operations, general manager for western Canada and general manager of British Columbia and Northern Alberta.

“We are very excited to welcome Paul to VersaCold and are confident that his experience in developing high performance teams and effectively managing strong customer relationships will drive the success and continued growth of the CPX Business Unit,” said Douglas Harrison, president and CEO of VersaCold. “The CPX team has been tasked with expanding its capabilities in Central and Eastern Canada, and Paul will be central in supporting and leading that growth. As Senior Vice-President and General Manager of the CPX Business Unit, Paul will be responsible for operations, growth, strategy and overall performance. We will lean on his tremendous track record of delivering high service levels to customers and creating great team work to ensure we are always delivering on our vision of enhancing our customers’ success and being their most trusted, reliable, long-term partner.”