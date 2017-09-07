Vipar Heavy Duty, Meritor announce long-term agreement

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. – VIPAR Heavy Duty and Meritor announced recently that they have entered a long-term agreement, where Vipar will offer a portfolio of Meritor products through its network and its family of companies.

“Vipar Heavy Duty and Meritor have a successful long-term relationship in the U.S. and Canada,” said Chris Baer, president and CEO, Vipar Heavy Duty. “This new agreement solidifies our new partnership and further strengthens our alliance with a focus on growing our core business exponentially. With the agreement, Meritor’s lineup of industry-leading products is available through the growing network of parts and service locations within the VIPAR Heavy Duty family of companies.”

“We’re pleased to renew and expand our strategic partnership with VIPAR Heavy Duty and to support VIPAR distributors with our new products and services in the steering and suspension area,” added Brett Penzkofer, vice-president, aftermarket, North America for Meritor. “As a trusted supplier, Meritor delivers the level of quality, product and service to meet the needs of VIPAR Heavy Duty distributors.”