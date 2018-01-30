Virginia to host SuperRigs

RAPHINE, Va. – Shell Rotella SuperRigs will be held June 14-16 at White’s Travel Center in Raphine, Va.

The 36th edition of the truck beauty show will be themed: Tribute to Toughness. The location is situated off Interstates 81 and 64 in the Shenandoah Valley.

The entire event is free, and designed to be fun for the whole family, Shell says.

Highlights include: a truck parade from White’s Travel Center to historic downtown Lexington; a fireworks display; a three-day music festival; and on-site amenities, such as a chrome shop, movie theater, restaurants, shuttle service, and truck wash and scale.

The truck show itself will award more than $25,000 in cash and prizes. Twelve drivers will be selected to have their trucks featured in the 2019 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

Judging will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, June 14 and 15, and between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 16. Judging takes about 20 minutes and contestants do not need to be present to win.

For more info, visit www.Rotella.com.