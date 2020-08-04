Virtual truck beauty contest opens Monday

HOUSTON, Texas – The 38th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs will be going virtual this year, its organizer announced Tuesday.

The truck beauty contest will accept entries Aug 10-2, and winners will be announced daily Sept. 14-18 on social channels, Shell Rotella said.

Photo: Shell Rotella SuperRigs

“North American truck drivers have faced unprecedented challenges on the road this year and we appreciate the essential work they do every day,” said Annie Peter, North American marketing manager for Shell Rotella.

“We believe it is important to hold Shell Rotella SuperRigs in order to celebrate and highlight their hard work and to showcase many of the amazing looking trucks that are on the road.”

During the competition, drivers will be able to post photos and videos to highlight their truck and share its story with the trucking community.

Entries will be judged by industry professionals who work for major trucking publications or broadcast companies.

Judging will take place Aug. 24 through Sept. 4. All winners will receive MyMilesMatter reward points and a limited-edition Shell Rotella jacket.

The awards will be in the following categories:

Best of Show (three awards)

Tractor Division (three awards)

Tractor Trailer Division (three awards)

Classic Division (three awards)

There will also be two special recognition categories with one award for each:

Most Hardworking Trucker – Contestants interested in competing for the award may enter during the online registration process and tell their personal story of how they worked hard over the past year.

People’s Choice – Contestants and spectators can register their vote for the award. Everyone is encouraged to browse all of the entries on the website to find the truck they like the best and then cast their vote.

