Virtual truck convoy set for Sept. 19

PARIS, Ont. – A mix of live and recorded programs will feature this year’s Truck Convoy for Special Olympics, the virtual event’s organizer said Thursday.

The event was moved online because of Covid-19.

Details of the Sept. 19 show are still being finalized in consultation with Special Olympics Ontario, said Tammy Blackwell, who has been involved with the convoy for 15 years.

The show will include a performance by children’s entertainer Erick Traplin, she said.

Last year’s convoy raised $133,000. (Photo: Jim Park)

Registration is now open, and the fee is $100.

Those who register will receive a T-shirt for themselves and another one for an athlete. They will also be eligible for a $40 tax receipt.

“I guess this is a virtual family reunion and a big virtual hug to our drivers and athletes.” – Tammy Blackwell, organizer, Truck Convoy for Special Olympics.

Blackwell said 10 drivers had registered so far, raising $385 toward the goal of $20,000.

Last year’s event raised $133,000, bringing the convoy’s lifetime contribution to more than $1 million, funds that will go to the Special Olympics athletes.

“We call our convoy a family reunion of athletes and drivers. So, I guess this is a virtual family reunion and a big virtual hug to our drivers and athletes,” Blackwell said.

(Photo: Special Olympics Ontario)

In Western Canada, the event is hosted by members of the Manitoba Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) with the support of the Manitoba Trucking Association.

“During the week of Sept. 12-19, we are asking drivers to check in via social media (from) wherever their travels are taking them, and show their support for Special Olympics athletes by wearing the official shirt and hat,” said Darren Anderson, manager for LETR at Special Olympics Manitoba.

He said this year, drivers can register for the convoy at a reduced rate of $75 with a $50 tax receipt.

“We are also going to hold a very small ‘ceremonial’ truck convoy Sept. 19 to show our support for frontline workers,” Anderson said.

That convoy will be led by a Special Olympics athlete and his father who have been long-time supporters of the event, he said.