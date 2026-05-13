Volvo Autonomous Solutions, DSV begin autonomous freight operations in Texas

Volvo Autonomous Solutions (VAS) and DSV have launched autonomous freight operations in Texas, completing their first commercial truckload using the Volvo VNL Autonomous truck.

The operations are running between Aurora terminals in Dallas and Houston and are being integrated into DSV’s existing logistics network.

The Volvo VNL Autonomous was developed specifically for autonomous freight applications and operates using Aurora Driver self-driving technology. During the initial phase, a safety driver will remain in the vehicle, Volvo said in a news release.

(Photo: Volvo Autonomous Solutions)

The companies added this project is intended to support longhaul freight operations while gathering operational experience ahead of future expansion into additional routes.

“Autonomous driving is moving towards real-world operations,” said Helmut Schweighofer, CEO of DSV Road. “Our collaboration with Volvo in Texas represents a production, depot-to-depot setup. We see clear opportunities to improve safety and driver comfort, help mitigate a growing driver shortage, and unlock better asset utilization through 24/7 operations for the benefit of our customers.”

VAS is deploying its Autona / freight platform as part of the collaboration. The end‑to‑end autonomous transport setup combines the Volvo VNL Autonomous with self‑driving technology from partners Aurora and Waabi, as well as the systems and services needed to operate and manage autonomous freight at scale.

Volvo said its autonomous freight operations have logged more than one million miles in regional and local freight applications since 2023.