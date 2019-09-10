Volvo Group joins DOE Supply Chain Initiative

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Group North America has become the first trucking OEM to participate in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Plants Supply Chain Initiative.

It joined the program, recruiting eight Volvo Group vendors to commit to reducing energy consumption by 25% over 10 years.

“The Volvo Group is a global leader when it comes to a commitment to the environment and sustainability,” said Rick Robinson, director of health, safety and environment for Volvo Group North America.

“As a current participant in the Better Buildings, Better Plants program, it was natural that we would take the next step and participate in the supply chain program, actively promoting environmental stewardship to our suppliers and encouraging them to also pledge to reduce energy consumption at their facilities.”

Eighty-five percent of energy consumption occurring in the U.S. is a result of the industrial supply chain, a majority of which is comprised of small- to medium-sized manufacturing companies, according to the DOE.

Facilitating energy efficiency in the supply chains and creating resources for these companies can significantly affect energy performance, improve the economic competitiveness of the U.S. and enhance domestic energy resilience.

Volvo Group’s performance will reflect efforts at eight manufacturing facilities in the U.S.