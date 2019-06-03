Volvo Group’s Energy Treasure Hunt pays off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Volvo Group North America says it has identified utility savings equivalent to 15% through an Energy Treasure Hunt at its Charlotte, N.C., remanufacturing facility.

The auto giant said on Monday implementing the program would help save 144,270 pounds of annual carbon dioxide emissions.

“Not only do these Energy Treasure Hunts help the Volvo Group achieve reduced emissions and energy usage, but it also frees up funds for other projects,” said Rick Robinson, director of health, safety and environment for Volvo Group North America.

“It also enables employees to take ownership and participate in a unique way to find options for improving energy savings in their workplaces.”

Energy Treasure Hunts were conducted at several facilities to identify operational and behavioral low-cost or no-cost energy savings opportunities.

The Charlotte test was the seventh that Volvo Group conducted. The company has so far found savings opportunities equivalent to US$1 million from these activities.

“The Energy Treasure Hunts really have empowered employees to look for ways to reduce our environmental footprint,” Robinson said. “We plan to continue to do these at more sites to see what opportunities we identify.”