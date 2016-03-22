Volvo reveals new engine lineup for 2017

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Next year will be a fuel efficient one for Volvo customers everywhere.

At its Hagerstown, Md. assembly plant, Volvo Trucks North America unveiled to a group of trucking industry journalists its new model 2017 Volvo engines, including improvements to its D11 and D13 engines as well as its new Volvo D13 engine with turbo compounding.

The enhancements to its already most fuel-efficient engines (the 11-litre D11 and 13-litre D13) take fuel economy to a new level, according to Volvo. The new and improved engines will deliver between 2.2% and 6.5% better fuel efficiency in comparison to its previous generation (2014 models).

“Volvo’s 2017 lineup of engines is the most fuel-efficient we’ve ever offered in North America,” said Goran Nyberg, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

The new D11 engine provides a 2.2% fuel economy improvement versus the 2014 model thanks to a variety of new enhancements like a new common-rail fuel system, a new wave piston that forces oxygen and fuel to mix together to burn cleaner, a two-piece valve cover and a camshaft that reduces weight by 27 lbs.

The new wave piston, that was named for its unique grooves that cause the oxygen and fuel to mix, turned a lot of heads during its initial testing, said Wade Long, director of product marketing for Volvo.

“This new wave piston helps increase our compression ratio on our D13 engine from 16:1 to 17:1…and the higher the compression, the better the fuel efficiency,” he said. “The bumps in there…what that is doing is forcing the oxygen and fuel to mix together and burn more efficiency. And it’s burning so efficiently that when we were testing these…the engineers thought that the monitoring equipment was faulty, because it wasn’t registering soot…then they found out there’s nothing wrong with the (testing) equipment, it was just burning that clean (with the wave piston).”

As for the new common-rail fuel system, Long said that it not only improves fuel efficiency, but driver productivity.

“We’re very excited about this…because what we discovered is how quiet these engines are,” he said. “I think the drivers are going to appreciate these new engines. We are bringing not only fuel efficiency, but driver productivity to the customers.”

Long added that the new D11 offers up to 425 horsepower and 1,550 lb-ft. of torque, an increase of 20 horsepower. Production for the new D11 engine will begin in January 2017 and Volvo said it is ideal for regional, LTL and pickup/delivery applications. The D11 is available in Volvo VN daycabs, VNM 430 and VNL 430 sleeper models and VAH and VHD models.

As for the improved D13 engine, Long said it now provides a 2.5% fuel economy improvement over its predecessor, thanks to the same common-rail fuel system, wave piston and camshaft as the 2017 D11. Volvo said it added 100 ft.-lbs. of torque to the 455 horsepower, increasing it to 1,850 lb.-ft.

Production for this D13 begins October 2016 and will be available in Volvo VN, VHD and VAH models.

What Volvo staff was most excited to unveil to media was the new D13 with turbo compounding, which they said provides a 6.5% fuel efficiency improvement over 2014 D13 engine.

Turbo compounding is a technology that recovers waste exhaust heat, coverts it to useable energy and transfers it back into the engine in the form of 50 additional horsepower. Turbo compounding will give a 3% fuel efficiency increase over the 2017 D13 and Long said that it will also allow fleets to cruise in one extra gear.

“What I like to say about turbo compounding is that it brings back drivability to the truck,” Long said.

The D13 with turbo compounding can be spec’d with Volvo’s XE powertrain package. It is available on an XE driveline with a 2.47 rear axle ratio. As well, the engine enhancements that were included in the 2017 D13 engine, were also included on the D13 with turbo compounding.

“Turbo compounding is better for highway applications and cruising speeds,” said Long. “So we will be targeting that for our customers. The D13 2017 is best for mixture of pickup/delivery and line-haul applications.”

Production for the D13 with turbo compounding is set to start in mid-2017.

There are no major updates to the D16 engine when compared to the 2014 model, however production for the D16 begins in January 2017.

In addition, Volvo revealed its new one-box exhaust aftertreatment system (EATS) that combines the diesel particulate filer (DPF) with the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and diesel exhaust fluid doser into one single unit.

The new design improves efficiency and is 17 lbs lighter than the two-box unit. It also provides customers with additional frame rail space.

The one-box EATS will be standard on the D11- and D13-equipped powertrains. The two-box solution will remain on the D16.