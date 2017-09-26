Volvo Trucks announces 2017 truck stop tour

ATLANTA, Ga. — Volvo’s newest trucks, the VNL 740 and 760 models, will be on display across Canada and the U.S. on a unique truck stop tour, starting this October.

Volvo Trucks made the announcement of the tour at the first-ever North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show that kicked off this week. During the tour, drivers and truck enthusiasts alike will be able to see the truck up close and personal. Interested patrons are invited to climb up into and drive the trucks around while learning more about the innovations and features the trucks have to offer.

The full tour schedule is as follows:

Headingley, Man. — Flying J (44100 Portage Ave.) — October 3

Calgary, Alta. — Flying J (11511 40 St. SE) — October 6

Portland, Ore. — Jubitz Truck Stop (10210 N Vancouver Way) — October 10

Castaic, Calif. — Pilot Travel center (31642 Castaic Rd.) — October 16

Grand Island, NE — Bosselman’s (3335 W Wood River Rd.) — October 20

Sturtevant, Wisc. — Petro Racine (717 S Sylvania Ave.) — October 24

Dayton, Ohio — Love’s Travel Center (2217 S Edwin C Moses Blvd.) — October 26

Max Meadows, Va. — Love’s Travel Stop (145 Major Graham Rd.) — October 30

Jackson, Ga. — TA Atlanta South (122 Truck Stop Way) — November 2

Nashville, Tenn. — Love’s Travel Center (130 W Trinity Lane) — November 6

Joplin, Mo. — Joplin 44 Petro (4240 MO-43) — November 9

Dallas, Texas — Flying J (7425 Bonnie View Rd.) — November 14