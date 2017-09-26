Volvo Trucks upgrades its VHD vocational series with new interiors

ATLANTA, Ga. — Volvo Trucks North America unveiled its new interiors for its VHD vocational series at the inaugural North American Commercial Vehicle Show this week.

The Volvo VHD 300 daycab and VHD 400 regional sleeper model interiors feature LED lighting, and extensive connectivity points to support a driver’s daily work. There’s also multiple seating choices for drivers to pick.

“The new interiors for the VHD series make hard work even easier,” said Wade Long, director of product marketing, Volvo Trucks North America. “Design of the VHD’s new interiors was guided by feedback from nearly 2,000 professional drivers, and we’ve channeled that information to deliver the comfort and convenience features drivers want and fleets seek to help improve driver retention.”

Productivity is directly affected by driver comfort, says Volvo, which is why the new Volvo VHD features an all-new dashboard which puts often-used controls within the driver’s reach.

The Volvo VHD will now be equipped with Volvo’s smart steering wheel, putting controls for nearly all of the driver interface functions at a driver’s fingertips.

“Our new VHD interiors incorporate the best, most sought after features of our renown highway trucks and have been aligned with drivers’ needs for tough, off-road work environments,” said John Felder, Volvo Trucks North America product marketing manager – vocational. “The results speak for themselves: our new VHD interiors provide the most comfortable, driver-friendly environment we’ve ever offered for the vocational market.”

An optional infotainment system is also available, featuring a seven-inch color touchscreen, navigation and an exterior back-up camera.