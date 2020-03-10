Volvo updates VHD vocational trucks

TORONTO, Ont. – Volvo is updating its VHD vocational trucks in what’s being described as the most significant evolution of its vocational offerings in decades.

“Everything we’ve done to improve the model to make it more versatile and reliable also extends the life of the vehicle and increases driver productivity, safety and comfort,” said John Felder, product marketing manager.

The exterior offers a look that echoes the appearance of other Volvo trucks, with a new grille design and LED headlights. The sealed headlamp also promises to better focus the beam to enhance visibility, while an available de-icing option will help to keep them clear in ice and snow.

A new bumper that rides underneath features a heavy-duty 45-mm tow pin rated for 80,000 lb.

Inside the cab, interior upgrades have moved the truck’s ignition to the lower left-hand side of the dash, while steering wheel buttons are more “touch-friendly” and have realigned in new clusters.

The addition of Volvo Dynamic Steering will add torque to reduce steering strain at low speeds, while also removing vibrations linked to rough terrain. The next generation of Volvo Active Driver Assist, meanwhile, offers integrated radar and camera capabilities, automatic emergency braking, highway departure warnings, and adaptive cruise control.

Volvo’s I-Shift transmission with crawler gears will add one or two gears to the 12-speed I-shift automated manual transmission, helping to start on steep grades and enhance low-speed controls, while also reaching maximum highway speeds more quickly with faster rear axle ratios, the OEM says.

The T-Ride suspension underneath it all incorporates a new ride stiffness option for use with mixers and trucks with wing plows.

Connectivity solutions like remote programming and remote diagnostics are also available.