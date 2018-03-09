Wabco names new CFO

BRUSSELS, Belgium – Wabco announced this week that it has appointed Roberto Fioroni to the role of chief financial officer (CFO) effective June 6, 2018.

Fioroni brings more than 20 years of financial management experience with two leading multinationals to Wabco, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and General Electric.

In addition to having gained M&A experience, he has held a wide range of finance leadership positions with responsibility across Africa, Europe, North America and the Middle East. Most recently, he was vice-president, finance, for Goodyear’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business unit. Prior to joining Goodyear in 2009, Fioroni held a number of senior positions during a 13-year career with General Electric.

“I am very pleased that as a fast-growing, global, technology business, we have attracted someone of Roberto Fioroni’s caliber to join Wabco’s diverse and talented executive team,” said Jacques Esculier, Wabco chairman and CEO. “As we continue to drive Wabco’s differentiation and outperformance agenda, Roberto’s acute global financial controls expertise, business acumen and M&A experience will be instrumental in helping Wabco to sustain value creation for our shareholders. Leading our global finance team, Roberto will further strengthen our financial excellence to meet the increasingly complex and stringent regulatory environment Wabco faces. I would also like to thank Alexander De Bock for his excellent support as Interim CFO which further underlines the exceptional bench-strength of our senior management team.”