Wellington, Sylvite to battle on the ice

GUELPH, Ont. – Two transportation rivals, Wellington Group of Companies and Sylvite Transportation, will face off at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph, Ont., Jan. 31 for a good cause.

The home-and-home series will collect food for charities in Guelph and Burlington, where Sylvite will host the second game of the series in February.

“It will be an opportunity for two industry competitors to host one another through sport and camaraderie to promote culture throughout the industry,” said Wellington president, Derek Koza.

Each player in the Jan. 31 match will donate three non-perishable food items to the Guelph Salvation Army, and staff and other fans can watch the game by donating three food items. Puck drop on Jan. 31 is 8 p.m. Shelley Uvanile-Hesch, head of the Women Truckers Federation of Canada will be conducting the ceremonial puck drop.