Westcan drivers raise $100K for charity

EDMONTON, Alta. – Westcan Bulk Transport drivers have raised $100,000 for local charities, through their Driver Advisory Board.

“Our Driver Advisory Board has a long-lasting commitment to use their funding to do good things and this is a great example of our group of professional truck drivers coming together and helping their community,” said Howard August, executive vice-president, Canadian operations.

“While the charity selection varied by region, the theme was consistent to support health and hunger during the holidays. We are very proud of our Driver Advisory Board for taking the lead in this initiative.”

(Source: Facebook)

The funds were doled out to 15 charities, each receiving between $5,000 and $10,000.

“I was happy to work alongside my fellow drivers and carefully select the charities to support. Many of these organizations had a difficult year in 2020, and we thought our contributions would be helpful to them as we head into the holiday season,” said Paolo Mckee, Driver Advisory Board rep from Coquitlam, B.C.