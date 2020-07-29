Why a cyber incident response plan is critical for fleets

TORONTO, Ont. – Amid a flurry of warnings, a Canadian cybersecurity expert is urging carriers to take proactive measures, and deploy a cyber incident response plan to avoid any costly surprises.

“If they prepare, they are going to be able to respond quicker and better, and they will have less of an impact on their business,” said Imran Ahmad, who practises cybersecurity law at Blake, Cassels and Graydon LLP in Toronto.

Photo: iStock

FBI warning on ELDs Last week, the FBI said in a Private Industry Notification issued to trucking companies and other stakeholders that cyber criminals could exploit vulnerabilities in ELDs. The warning came long after the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) developed a set of best practices and guidelines on minimizing such risks. Ross Froat, director of technology and engineering policy at the American Trucking Associations (ATA), was involved in that study. “It’s always nice to see federal enforcement agencies recognize the actions of regulatory agencies,” Froat said in an interview. The U.S. launched the ELD program in phases starting 2017 and ending in December 2019, when drivers using automatic on-board recording devices (AOBRDs) were required to convert to ELDs. In Canada, ELDs become mandatory in June 2021. “Although the mandate seeks to provide safety and efficiency benefits, it does not contain cybersecurity requirements for manufacturers or suppliers of ELDs, and there is no requirement for third-party validation or testing prior to the ELD self-certification process,” the FBI said in its notification. It said companies choosing an ELD can mitigate their cyber risk by following best practices tailored to ELDs. “ELDs with more advanced telematics functions and a connection to functions such as shipment tracking or dispatching can allow a cyber actor who gains access to an insecure ELD to move laterally into the larger company business network,” the FBI warned. Froat urged the industry to review the FBI notification as well as the FMCSA research, and to be more active in cybersecurity task forces such as the one set up by the ATA. For example, ATA’s Fleet CyWatch identifies and helps guard against cyber threats, he said.“Fleet CyWatch was developed for the trucking industry and operates for stakeholders to be well informed on the many cybersecurity alerts that happen weekly.” “ATA continues to lead this program with the support of the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) and trucking cyber working groups.”

Ahmad’s advice came just days after the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued separate warnings of possible attacks.

In an alert issued July 23 and aimed at all industries, CISA recommended immediate action to reduce exposure across operational technologies and control systems.

The FBI, meanwhile, warned trucking companies that cyber criminals could hack the electronic logging devices (See box).

The warning also comes at a time when many carriers are moving toward all-digital trucking.

Imran Ahmad. Photo: Blake, Cassels and Graydon LLP .

There are mainly two types of online attacks: One is aimed at stealing data while the other is designed to disrupt operation, typically done with some kind of a ransomware attack, Ahmad said.

“What the hackers are trying to do is, they get into the systems, and deploy the ransomware so that all systems are paralyzed, or a big chunk of the most critical infrastructure is paralyzed. And, then they want a payment made very quickly,” Ahmad told Today’s Trucking.

He said trucking companies should have a good understanding of what their IT systems are, and what the impact would be if they were down.

Ransomware was the most common method of hacking in Canada last year, and Ontario bore the brunt of cybercrime with 36% of the incidents reported from the province, according to Blakes Canadian Cybersecurity Trends Study, released this year.

Cyber insurance

So, what carriers can do? How about “standalone” cyber insurance?

Fleets are already complaining about soaring insurance premiums, but that doesn’t stop Ahmad from advising carriers to get cyber insurance, which has been available in Canada for the past 10 years.

“It will cover legal costs, and it will cover forensics and system restoration which is the biggest chunk of money that you’re going to spend in any kind of cyber incident process.”

Ahmad said $1 million ransom is common these days, and a one-time payment might not stop the hacker from coming back because of the vulnerability of the backdoor.

“The first incident can hurt the organization, the second and third can actually be crippling,” warned Ahmad, who is also the author of Cybersecurity in Canada: A Guide to Best Practices, Planning, and Management.

“You are better off having the (cyber) insurance than not having it, in my view.”

‘Covid-19’ new phishing subject

Online driver training provider CarriersEdge has recently added Cybersecurity: Protecting Your Data to its list of courses, which it believes will help drivers and office staff better prepare for any attack.

CarriersEdge offers a course on cybersecurity. Photo: CarriersEdge

“We focus on how regular users of networked or interconnected systems can protect their carrier’s data by learning how to recognize the signs of phishing, baiting, impersonation and other social manipulation commonly used by cybercriminals,” said CEO Jane Jazrawy.

“The manipulation will be based on current events. Right now, ‘Covid-19’ and ‘PPE’ are common subjects of phishing email messages.”

Jazrawy said carriers have to think about two potential areas of weakness that cybercriminals will target: any connected systems for transferring information and the people who use those systems.

“The way cybercriminals are able to infiltrate companies has been primarily through human error and social manipulation using email or text.”