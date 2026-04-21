WIM, Trucker Path name top three women-friendly truck stops

Three truck stops in Indiana, Missouri, and Oregon were named the top three women-friendly truck stops in North America by the American Trucking Associations’ Women In Motion (WIM) council and Trucker Path.

The rankings were based on driver ratings and safety-focused amenities. The selected locations met all seven WIM criteria and ranked highest among users of the Trucker Path app. The criteria were developed based on input from women drivers, and include lighted parking, bathrooms, lounges, showers and laundry facilities, along with 24/7 maintenance and on-site security.

The top three locations are: Compass Travel Center in DeMotte, Ind.; Garden Inn Truck Plaza in Mound City, Mo.; and Talent Truck Stop in Talent, Ore. Compass Travel Center also ranked No. 25 on Trucker Path’s Top 100 Truck Stops list.

Compass Travel Center also ranked No. 25 on Trucker Path’s Top 100 Truck Stops list.

The recognition builds on a partnership launched in 2024, when Trucker Path added functionality to its app, allowing users to search for WIM-designated amenities. More than 12,000 truck stops have since listed at least one of the features, while nearly 250 locations now offer all seven, according to a news release.

“Expanding the number of places where women drivers can safely stop and rest while on the road has been a key focus for WIM,” said Nikki Thomas, American Trucking Associations vice president of industry affairs. “Amenities like lighted parking lots, bathroom access, and on-site security are not simply matters of convenience — they are essential to ensuring women’s wellbeing. One of the most rewarding outcomes of the WIM-Trucker Path partnership has been hearing directly from truck stop owners who have added or upgraded amenities to help women feel safer at their facilities.”

“The WIM section of the Trucker Path app has been accessed more than 64 million times, and that number continues to grow every day,” added Chris Oliver, chief marketing officer at Trucker Path. “We are proud to be able to use our platform to help WIM reach and support women drivers.”