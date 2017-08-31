Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority extends RFP stage by four months

WINDSOR, Ont. — The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) revealed that it has extended the request for proposals stage for the procurement process by four months.

The news came after the WDBA spoke to its proponents about such measures. According to the WDBA, the extension will not impact its commitment to begin significant construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge in 2018.

With this extension, WDBA will now receive proponents’ proposals in May 2018. Financial close, which marks the completion of the procurement process, is planned for September 2018. Prior to this, the preferred proponent will be able to begin preliminary construction activities and site works.

WDBA is already making real progress on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project with more than $350 million in ongoing works at the Canadian and US project sites, it said.