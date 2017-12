DETROIT, Mich. — The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) is holding a public information meeting on Wednesday, December 6.

The meeting is set from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Historic Fort Wayne (6325 W. Jefferson Ave.) in Detroit, Mich and the purpose is to share information about current works in Michigan.

There will be a presentation from 3:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.