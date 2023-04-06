Windsor truck driver wins $1 million lottery prize

An Ontario truck driver has pocketed $1 million after winning the top prize on a scratch-and-win lottery ticket.

“I scratched my ticket in the store and checked it using the OLG app. When $1 million popped up on my screen, I couldn’t believe it,” 62-year-old Robert Dikan said when picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I screamed ‘I won! I won!’”

The Windsor resident has been playing Instant Jackpot Multiplier for three months.

Robert Dikan, a Windsor truck driver, took home the top prize of $1 million. (Photo: OLG)

He facetimed his bewildered common law partner with the news, OLG said in a press release. (“She was so happy!”)

Dikan says he plans to pay some bills, purchase a new truck, and possibly travel to Las Vegas.

“I have chills – I’m still shaking, and I feel fabulous!” he said.

Instant Jackpot Multiplier tickets cost $10, with the odds of winning some level of prize set at 1 in 3.57.