Windsor truck driver wins $1 million lottery prize
An Ontario truck driver has pocketed $1 million after winning the top prize on a scratch-and-win lottery ticket.
“I scratched my ticket in the store and checked it using the OLG app. When $1 million popped up on my screen, I couldn’t believe it,” 62-year-old Robert Dikan said when picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I screamed ‘I won! I won!’”
The Windsor resident has been playing Instant Jackpot Multiplier for three months.
He facetimed his bewildered common law partner with the news, OLG said in a press release. (“She was so happy!”)
Dikan says he plans to pay some bills, purchase a new truck, and possibly travel to Las Vegas.
“I have chills – I’m still shaking, and I feel fabulous!” he said.
Instant Jackpot Multiplier tickets cost $10, with the odds of winning some level of prize set at 1 in 3.57.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.