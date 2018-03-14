Winners of the February Good Driver Challenge revealed

LONDON, Ont. — The results are in for the February Good Driver Challenge.

The challenge, designed and created by NAL Insurance to help the trucking industry reduce accidents, uses a mobile app to reward good driving behavior and avoid distracted driving.

The Good Driver App provides users with a score based on good driving. Users gain points for every 10 minutes of good driving and lose points for things like fast acceleration, hard braking, hard cornering, speeding and distracted driving. All driving data is kept 100% private and the only information made public is overall driving score and ranking.

In February, more than 100,000 kms of good driving were accumulated with the app.

Winners of a $100 Visa gift card (for being the best driver among his/her fleet) for February are:

1) Day & Ross – Danny579

2) Bison Transport – tprimok

3) Titanium – YOUFA

4) Groupe Robert – cjoyce

5) Transpro – 8094

6) Challenger – cmf62104

7) Reilly Transfer Group – tllewellyn

8) C.A.T. – MajicDon

The Top 5 companies during the February:

1) Bison Transport

2) Titanium Transportation

3) Day & Ross

4) Groupe Robert

5) Challenger

Although the next challenge starts again in May, Good Driver is still giving away prizes during the months of March and April. The prizes will be as follows:

1) The Top 3 drivers at the fleet with the most ‘Good Driving Kilometers’ will win a $100 Visa gift card

2) The Top driver at each fleet will win a $50 Visa gift card

3) The driver who gets the most truck drivers to download the app will win a $100 Visa gift card

For more information, click here.