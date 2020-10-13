WIT, CarriersEdge plan Diversity and Inclusion Index

PLOVER, Wis. – Women in Trucking (WIT) is teaming up with CarriersEdge to take a deeper dive into exactly what diversity and inclusion look like in the trucking industry.

They will launch the WIT Diversity and Inclusion Index at WIT’s virtual Accelerate! Conference and Expo next month.

Women make up just over 10% of America’s 3.5 million truck drivers. In Canada, women account for more than 50% of the population, yet only 3% of truck drivers are females.

But the index is not about women alone. It will look into the industry’s efforts to create a more inclusive workplace for all.

“The goal is to find better data about the status of diversity and inclusion, because we know anecdotally that acceptance in all areas is increasing in the trucking industry,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge.

“We also want to know what companies are doing to increase executive diversity because many of the people speaking for the industry are still white and male.”

Jazrawy said diversity in leadership actually increases profits.

“This program will celebrate those companies that are making these strides, and give us an opportunity to share the ideas that get them there.”

The index will document the programs that fleets currently use, share best practices that have proven successful across the industry, and recognize creative solutions in different areas, WIT said.

“The D&I Index will help us to quantify where we are today with diversity and inclusivity efforts, provide a benchmark to measure our progress against, and a set of proven steps to help on that journey,” said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT.

The program will collect details from participating fleets about diversity and inclusivity efforts across the entire fleet, from hiring to onboarding, management, coaching and leadership development, WIT said.

Interviews with company representatives and anonymous employee surveys will be used to capture both program ideas and feedback on the overall effectiveness.

The first D&I Index will be unveiled in fall 2021.