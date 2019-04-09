WIT hosts 10th annual Salute to Women Behind the Wheel

PLOVER, Wisc. – The Women in Trucking Association (WIT) hosted its 10th annual Salute to Women Behind the Wheel at the Mid-America Trucking Show In Louisville, Kentucky on March 30.

One hundred and fifteen female drivers tallying nearly 1,700 collective years of driving gathered to celebrate and salute.

“The annual Salute event shows that women can thrive and enjoy a career as a professional driver,” said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT. “Whether they are industry veterans or newcomers, they are paving the way for women to participate and succeed in a male-dominated industry. We want them to know we see them, and they are valued.”

The celebration included valuable self-defense demonstrations by Debbie Gardner of Survive Institute and Lifelite’s PepperBall Launcher, a live broadcast of the Women In Trucking show on SiriusXM’s Road Dog Channel 146, a performance from Jayne Denham, an award-winning singer and songwriter from Australia, delicious chocolate fountains, and the iconic truck-shaped cake.

The Women In Trucking Scholarship Foundation gave away numerous prizes and raised $2,443 in donations from the attendees, which was matched by UPS. In addition, the Women In Trucking Foundation received a $5,000 donation from UPS and a $25,000 donation from Ryder to support its efforts in bringing more women into the industry through their scholarship program.

The event also included the annual group photo of the women in their WIT red t-shirts and ended with the distribution of grab bags filled with items from the event sponsors.