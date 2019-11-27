WIT launches Female Driver of the Year award

PLOVER, Wis. – Women In Trucking Association and Walmart are seeking nominations for the inaugural WIT Female Driver of the Year award.

The goal is to recognize outstanding female professional drivers who lead the industry in safety standards while actively work to enhance the public image of the trucking industry, WIT said.

The winner will be chosen based on safety records, impact on the industry’s image and positive community contributions.

“Celebrating women’s accomplishments is a key aspect of our mission,” says Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO.

“We’re thrilled to honor an outstanding female driver with this new award.”

The contest is open to any female driver or contractor who has safely driven 1 million consecutive, accident-free miles.

A driver must be nominated by the carrier she is working for. The nominee must have been employed by or leased to and driving for her current employer for the past three years, WIT said.

“Walmart is committed to providing women a great workplace to grow their careers and is a proud sponsor of Women In Trucking,” said Bryan Most, vice-president of transportation for Walmart.

The award will be presented at the 2020 Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event at the Mid America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., on March 27.

Nominations are open until Feb.15.