WIT reveals Canadian Image Team

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – The Women in Trucking Association (WIT) has announced the first-ever all-female Canadian Image Team.

The announcement took place at Truck World on April 21.

The Image Team was hand-selected to represent the association in the media to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry.

They will be the face of WIT, demonstrating by example the wide-ranging and diverse careers that are available in trucking. They will be attending trucking industry events, giving media interviews, serving as speakers or panelists, and conducting ride-alongs.

“We are excited for the newly formed WIT Canadian Image Team,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “With the help of our Canadian members and colleagues, the initiative is now a reality.”

The 2018 Canadian WIT Image Team is:

• Barb Duncan, Alliston, Ont., professional driver and trainer with Warren Gibson Ltd.

• Bernedette Wilson, Brantford, Ont., vice president and professional driver with Hood Motor Freight

• Erin Tallieu, Nanaimo, B.C., managing partner of Motherload Transport

• Joanne Millen Mackenzie, Brockville, Ont., professional driver with Highland Transport

• Jo-Anne Phillips, Irishtown, N.B., operations director of Jeramand Trucking

• Margaret Levesque, Bothwell, Ont., professional driver with SM Freight

• Michele Joslin, Alliston, Ont., director of training and compliance with Justified Diligence Inc.

• Susie De Ridder, Fredericton, N.B., professional driver with Armour Transport

• Treana Moniz, Kitchener, Ont., professional driver with Bison Transport

The announcement coincided with the third Canadian Salute to Women Behind the Wheel.

The salute is organized by WIT to honor female commercial drivers. The Owner-Operator’s Business Association of Canada (OBAC) is a hosting partner of the event.

“WIT’s goals are shared by many organizations in Canada, and we need to support each others’ efforts to break down barriers and create interest in trucking careers,” said Joanne Ritchie, executive director of OBAC. “If we want women to get excited about transportation as a career choice, we have to show them women out there working and succeeding in the industry, and that’s what WIT’s Image Team is all about.”

Candidates for the Image Team went through a rigorous selection process.

To qualify for the Image Team, the applicant must be a member of WIT and submit an application, including an essay from the nominator and the nominee to explain why she should be chosen for the Image Team. Questions regarding their safety records, previous awards, volunteer service, and community involvement were included in the selection process. Women working in all positions in the trucking industry were considered.

The newly formed Image Team will begin training over the next few weeks. Once training is complete, they will be ready to accept assignments. Requests for Image Team opportunities can be made through wit@womenintrucking.org or by calling 1-888-464-9482.