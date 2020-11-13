WIT unveils Driver Ambassador trailer

PLOVER, Wis. – Women In Trucking (WIT) has unveiled its Driver Ambassador trailer, and named it WITney.

The announcement was made Friday during the 2020 Accelerate! Virtual Conference and Expo hosted by the association.

The trailer was designed by Turbo Studio. (Photo: WIT)

The Driver Ambassador program was launched in February to help raise awareness of the non-profit’s mission, promote career opportunities for women and increase membership for the organization.

Kellylynn McLaughlin, a professional driver and training engineer for Schneider National, is the Driver Ambassador.

Debbie Sparks, vice-president of WIT, manages the program.

Kellylynn McLaughlin. (Photo: WIT)

Since its launch, McLaughlin has spoken at various events. As the Covid-19 pandemic halted her in-person speaking engagements, she took to social media to share helpful information.

In the next phase of the program, McLaughlin will travel the country in a WIT-branded trailer.

A handful of trailer wrap manufacturers made a bid for the design, but the winning concept came from Turbo Studio.

It features an empowered woman wearing a cape behind the wheel with the messages, “Redefining the Road”, “Safe, Strong, Independent”, and “You Can Do It!”

The trailer’s name was chosen from more than 100 submissions.

The top contenders were Luella (named after the first female commercial truck driver), Tanya Trucker, Wander Woman, Willa Storm, and WITney – an homage to the association’s abbreviation.

With the most votes, WITney was announced the official name.

“I cannot wait to hit the road with our new expo trailer,” said McLaughlin.

“It’s going to be a powerful and very visible symbol of what women have to offer the freight industry. I will be so proud to haul it.”

Click here to learn more about the program.