Women in Trucking event moves online

PLOVER, Wisc. – The Women in Trucking Association (WIT) has become the latest organization to shift its conference online because of concerns around Covid-19.

The 6th annual Accelerate! Conference and Expo, scheduled for Nov. 12-13, was originally to be hosted Sept. 23-25 in Dallas.

“This decision was made in conjunction with soliciting feedback from more than 400 WIT members, sponsors, exhibitors and other key stakeholders,” said event organizer Brian Everett, “which has confirmed that our community is fully supportive of a virtual conference.”

More than 40 educational sessions will be run over the two-day event, divided into tracks on leadership, professional development, HR/talent management, operations, and sales and marketing.

Panels will include industry leaders and truck drivers alike, while peer-to-peer interactive roundtables will accommodate live discussions.

The features will also be available on demand for those unable to log in live.