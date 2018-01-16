Women in Trucking rolls out new online community

PLOVER, Wisc. – The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced today the launch of its new member-only online community platform, Engage.

This new platform encourages mentoring, community, and education by allowing members to virtually connect and collaborate through distinct community groups.

Core community groups will include: professional drivers, business leaders in trucking, operations professionals, HR/talent management professionals, and sales and marketing professionals. Through these online communities, members can ask questions, share ideas and experiences, discuss challenges and best practices, and upload informational resources.

“Engage is a phenomenal new member benefit and resource that will empower members to create invaluable knowledge hubs and networks, foster engagement, and build stronger peer relationships,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “The platform provides a way for WIT to better understand its members, what they’re interested in and need, and how to provide more value to them.”

