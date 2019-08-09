Work starts on new Day and Ross terminal in Moncton

MONCTON, N.B. — Day and Ross broke ground at the site of its new Moncton, N.B., terminal this week.

The facility will enable the company to handle higher volumes and respond to the growing need for a safe, designated customer pickup zone, Day and Ross said.

“This new Moncton terminal holds great potential for the future of Day and Ross,” said Bill Doherty, CEO.

“Moncton is a critical hub for our operations. This location will play an important role in our overall growth strategy and will help strengthen our position as a leader in the transportation industry.”

The facility will include an enclosed area to allow customers to drive in out of the weather when picking up items.

The terminal will be one of the company’s most innovative facilities, designed to minimize its environmental impact, Day and Ross said.

In addition to solar panels, advanced heating and cooling, and electrical upgrades to reduce diesel consumption, the office will have lots of natural light and a bright, open workspace.

“We are proud to showcase our commitment to the environment and the safety of our employees and drivers at this state-of-the-art terminal,” said Kevin Chase, CFO.

The terminal is expected to open in the summer of 2020.