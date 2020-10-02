WSIB freezes premiums for 2021

TORONTO, Ont. – The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) will not raise its premiums next year.

That announcement was made by chairwoman Elizabeth Witmer at the board’s AGM on Thursday.

The Ontario Trucking Association quickly welcomed the decision.

“The OTA would like to thank Chair Witmer for working with the business community in these challenging times,” said president Stephen Laskowski.

“From enforcing Driver Inc. to today’s announcement, the Ontario WSIB has shown an awareness and commitment to working with the compliant trucking industry.”

The OTA also said companies that elected to defer premium payments during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic now have until Jan. 1 to begin repayment.

There will be no interest or penalty if premiums are fully paid by June 30, it said.