Yokohama Tire shakes up executive team

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC) announced three major organizational promotions effective immediately.

Shinichi Takimoto, a YRC corporate officer, was named CEO of YTC, Yokohama Tire Canada (YTV) and Yokohama Tire Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. (YTMX).

Hideto Katsuragawa was named chairman of YTC. Katsuragawa, a YRC board member and senior managing corporate officer, remains president and CEO of Yokohama Corporation of North America (YCNA), which oversees all Yokohama-related operations in North America, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (YRC).

And Jeff Barna, who joined YTC in January of 2017 as COO, was named president of YTC. Barna’s expanded role will now include oversight of the company’s OE sales, export sales and human resource functions, which complements his current responsibilities of sales, marketing, product management, supply chain/logistics, project management and business analytics.