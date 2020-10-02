Young leader wins J. D. Smith scholarship

TORONTO, Ont. — Stephanie Evans is the winner of this year’s J. D. Smith and Sons Leaders of Tomorrow scholarship through the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) Education Foundation.

Evans is a life sciences student at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont.

In addition to maintaining a 95%-plus average throughout high school, Evans is the co-founder of her school’s Safety and Wellness Team, and helped lead her school’s Young Women in Leadership club, the foundation said.

Outside the classroom, she has served as an ambassador for the YMCA Young Leaders, and spent more than 200 hours orchestrating her own guide dog campaign after her best friend lost her eyesight.

“We are extremely pleased to be supporting Stephanie’s educational pursuits through this scholarship, which was established in memory of my father, who contributed immensely to the Ontario trucking industry through his natural leadership abilities”, said Scott Smith, president of JD Smith and Sons.

“Stephanie’s leadership initiatives, both in and outside of school, exemplify what this scholarship is all about, and we wish Stephanie success in her future educational and personal endeavours”.

The first scholarship was awarded in 2008. It recognizes one university student who demonstrates exemplary leadership qualities.