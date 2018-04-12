ZED Connect opens U.S. headquarters

CALABASAS, Calif. – Cummins subsidiary ZED Connect today announced the opening of its headquarters in Calabasas, Calif.

The facility is located at 23975 Park Sorrento, Suite 100.

The new operations will house the company’s executive staff, as well as research and development, engineering, design, product management, accounting, and marketing.

ZED Connect takes an innovative approach to helping commercial trucking fleets, drivers and industry partners overcome challenges and improve their bottom line while working across all makes and models.

ZED Connect’s initial offering–ZED ELD—is a simple and low-cost electronic logging device (ELD) to help carriers and drivers electronically log their hours.

Following that initial ELD launch in June 2017, the company expanded its line of ELD-compliance plug-and-play logging devices with the November debut of an OBDII 16-pin adapter developed specifically for smaller commercial vehicles and vocational work trucks requiring compliance to the FMCSA Electronic Logging Device mandate.

“Since our inception less than a year ago, our company has grown substantially,” said ZED Connect CEO Skip Kinford. “The development of our ELD solutions marks the first of many new products and technologies that will launch in 2018 and beyond. Accordingly, we need proper facilities that will accommodate our team, as well as staff that we’ll add in the months ahead.”