ZF division officially integrates former Wabco business

ZF has officially unveiled a Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division, combining its Commercial Vehicle Technology division with the Commercial Vehicle Control Systems division that was formed after the May 2020 acquisition of Wabco.

Collectively it employs about 25,000 employees based in 61 locations in 28 countries.

(Illustration: ZF)

The Wabco purchase, announced in 2019, was valued at about US$7 billion.

“With the new CVS division, ZF is now positioning itself as the world’s largest component and system supplier for the commercial vehicle industry,” said ZF board of management member Wilhelm Rehm, who will be responsible for the new division.

“Thanks to our broad technological positioning and global market presence, we can offer our customers the key solutions they need to transform their product portfolio from a single source. Leveraging our regional structure, we offer significant advantages and close customer proximity for truck, bus and trailer manufacturers as well as fleet operators, wherever they are in the world.”

The supplier has interests in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and industrial technology, focusing on vehicle motion control, integrated safety, automated driving, and electric mobility.

ZF recorded sales of more than US$37 billion in 2020.