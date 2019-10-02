Zonar names Michael Gould chief operating officer

SEATTLE, Wash. – Smart fleet management solutions provider Zonar has named Michael Gould chief operating officer to enhance the company’s operational strategy.

An executive leader with more than 30 years of experience, Gould most recently served as senior vice-president and general manager for technology consulting at Oracle.

He specializes in cloud, hybrid and on-premise computing environments to help drive these changes in businesses.

Gould began his career designing and leading the manufacture of heavy-duty trucks for Peterbilt Motors.

He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M and an MBA from Santa Clara University.