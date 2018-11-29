Snow and ice falling from trucks is hazardous to EVERYONE on the road, and can cause accidents that result in civil liability suits. When it comes to safety, prevention is always the best course of action. Introducing… YETI, the only snow removal system for tractor trailers that’s designed to also remove ice!

http://www.goyeti.ca/

Unlike other box trailer snow removal systems on the market today, this powerful automated system not only chews up and spits out snow with unmatched speed and efficiency, it’s patent-pending technology grabs on to even the most stubborn ice and removes it from harms way. Snow and ice, be warned. There’s a Yeti in town and your days of wrecking havoc on the highways are numbered!