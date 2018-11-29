Truck News

Video

Paid WARNING: YETI ON THE LOOSE

Snow and ice falling from trucks is hazardous to EVERYONE on the road, and can cause accidents that result in civil liability suits. When it comes to safety, prevention is always the best course of action. Introducing… YETI, the only snow removal system for tractor trailers that’s designed to also remove ice!

http://www.goyeti.ca/

Unlike other box trailer snow removal systems on the market today, this powerful automated system not only chews up and spits out snow with unmatched speed and efficiency, it’s patent-pending technology grabs on to even the most stubborn ice and removes it from harms way. Snow and ice, be warned. There’s a Yeti in town and your days of wrecking havoc on the highways are numbered!


Truck News

Truck News

Truck News is Canada's leading trucking newspaper - news and information for trucking companies, owner/operators, truck drivers and logistics professionals working in the Canadian trucking industry.
All posts by
Print this page