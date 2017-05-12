Kinedyne offering free cargo securement webinar

BRANCHBURG, N.J. – Kinedyne will host a webinar May 30, which will cover cargo securement in advance of the North America-wide Roadcheck 2017 blitz slated for June 6-8.

Kinedyne says it has also designated May as the “first annual International Cargo Securement Awareness Month.”

“Kinedyne wants to remind everyone that conforming to good safety practices is the responsibility of every fleet and owner-operator in North America,” said Paul Wolford, vice-president of sales and marketing for Kinedyne. “It is also the responsibility of every vehicle owner/user to establish programs to train operators, inspection and maintenance personnel in accordance with all applicable standards, regulations, and laws.”

The webinar, titled ‘A survivor’s guide for cargo securement inspections during International Roadcheck 2017,’ will outline ways to avoid infractions. It will provide in-depth details on FMCSA regulations and will also those specific to the Canadian market.

You can register for free here.