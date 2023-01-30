NHTSA issues consent order against Volvo Group

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a consent order to Volvo Group North America, as well as a US$130 million civil penalty, for its handling of recalls.

NHTSA conducted an investigation and concluded Volvo “failed to recall vehicles in a timely fashion and to comply with other recall and reporting requirements.” The fine is one of the largest ever penalties issued for violations of the Vehicle Safety Act, NHTSA said in a release.

The consent order includes provisions designed to improve Volvo’s handling of recalls.

“NHTSA will use the full scope of our authorities to protect the public from safety defects and from manufacturers that create potential safety problems by failing to comply with the law,” NHTSA acting administrator Ann Carlson said in a press release.

A third-party auditor will oversee Volvo’s processes and assess compliance with the Vehicle Safety Act. Volvo Group will also develop and implement a safety data analytics infrastructure to improve its ability to detect and investigate potential safety defects.

The consent order will last three years but can be extended if warranted.