Mid-Ontario Truck Centre named Canada’s top Volvo dealer

BARRIE, Ont. – Mid-Ontario Truck Centre has been named Volvo Trucks’ 2016 Canadian Dealer of the Year.

The North American Dealer of the Year award went to General Truck Sales of Muncie, Ind.

“General Truck Sales performed very well in a difficult market in 2016, going above and beyond their organizational goals and consistently delivering outstanding service and support to Volvo Trucks customers,” said Jeff Lester, senior vice-president of sales for Volvo Trucks North America. “We appreciate owner Steve Bassett and the whole General Truck Sales team for their continuous customer focus and commitment to success.”