Doepker adds new line to its selection of semi-trailers

ANNAHEIM, Sask. – Doepker Industries has added the Edmonton Trailer Manufacturing line to its portfolio, which include sliding tilt decks, low beds, crane dollies, jeeps and boosters.

Dirk Woestenenk, previous general manager of Edmonton Trailer Manufacturing, has joined Doepker as the companies heavy haul division manager.

“This is a great fit within the strategic growth plan of Doepker,” said Evan Doepker, president and CEO of Doepker. “We have been looking for ways to grow our capabilities and this addition enables us to supply a proven design to both new and existing customers. Dirk brings many years of experience in the industry. Having him join the Doepker team adds to our bench strength and will ensure that the integration process is successful.”

Doepker Industries is a manufacturer of semi-trailers in Canada for the agriculture, commercial, gravel, logging, heavy haul and energy sectors and has a head office in Annaheim, Sask.