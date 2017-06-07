Atlantic Truck Show hits Moncton this weekend

MONCTON, N.B. – The Atlantic Truck Show is set for this weekend at the Moncton Coliseum.
The event takes places June 9-10 and is presented by the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association. According to the APTA, the event is the key for industry stakeholders, where they can network, research and purchase the latest truck and truck-related products.
The biennial event is typically attended by more than 12,000 people through the two days.
An addition to the show this year is Women in Trucking’s 2nd Annual Canadian Salute to Women Behind the Wheel, a celebration to recognize female truck drivers for their service. The Salute takes place on the Saturday of the show and is open to any female professional driver. It is presented by Women in Trucking, in partnership with OBAC, Trucking Human Resources Sector Council Atlantic, and the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association.
Additional features at the Atlantic Truck Show’s 2017 edition include:
Friday show hours are from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday the show opens at 10 a.m. and is over at 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.AtlanticTruckShow.com.
