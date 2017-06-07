Atlantic Truck Show hits Moncton this weekend

MONCTON, N.B. – The Atlantic Truck Show is set for this weekend at the Moncton Coliseum.

The event takes places June 9-10 and is presented by the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association. According to the APTA, the event is the key for industry stakeholders, where they can network, research and purchase the latest truck and truck-related products.

The biennial event is typically attended by more than 12,000 people through the two days.

An addition to the show this year is Women in Trucking’s 2nd Annual Canadian Salute to Women Behind the Wheel, a celebration to recognize female truck drivers for their service. The Salute takes place on the Saturday of the show and is open to any female professional driver. It is presented by Women in Trucking, in partnership with OBAC, Trucking Human Resources Sector Council Atlantic, and the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association.

Additional features at the Atlantic Truck Show’s 2017 edition include:

Plaid for Dad, presented in partnership with Prostate Cancer Canada. Watch for show exhibitors dressed in plaid on Saturday to help raise awareness. Visitors are invited to drop by the APTA Booth (#601) for more information on this initiative.

A McFlurry Truck will be onsite near the outdoor exhibit area, giving away free ice cream on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Several special trucks will be on display at the show, including antique trucks from the 1940s and 1950s, as well as Western Star’s Big Red, one of the most advanced heavy haul units on the road today, courtesy of Nova Truck Centres.

The second biennial Innovative Product Awards will be presented at the APTA Shifting Gears Breakfast on Friday morning. One winner and two runners-up will be recognized.

Recruiting Here, a program to connect job seekers with companies who are looking to hire new employees.

Ride & Drive, an opportunity for visitors to test drive brand new trucks from participating manufacturers.

A variety of exclusive promotions and show specials being offered by exhibitors, with a sneak peek on the show website.

Friday show hours are from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday the show opens at 10 a.m. and is over at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.AtlanticTruckShow.com.