GCR Tires & Service names new COO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ― GCR Tires & Service announced Steve Hoeft will join the organization as chief operating officer.

Hoeft will be based in Nashville, Tennessee, and will lead the operations function of GCR, driving standardization, process improvement and systems leadership across more than 200 GCR store locations in North America.

“Steve has extensive operational experience and expertise that make him well-suited for the GCR chief operating officer role, and we are excited to welcome him to the team,” said John Vasuta, president, GCR. “At GCR, we take great pride in being a trusted and proactive advisor to our customers, and Steve’s leadership will ensure we are delivering a consistent, high-quality customer service experience across all of our store locations.”

Hoeft joins Bridgestone from Execution Specialists Group (ESG), where he led consulting practice areas including strategy development and implementation, operations and sales resource alignment, supply chain management and inventory rationalization.

Hoeft has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Cleary University and an MBA from the University of Michigan.