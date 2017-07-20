Registration open for OTA Executive Conference

TORONTO, Ont. — Registration is now open for the annual OTA Executive Conference at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Toronto.

The event is scheduled for November 8-9 and to register, you can click here.

This year, former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney is the keynote speaker. Having presided over the creation of the landmark North American Trade Agreement, Mulroney will offer interesting insights as the world’s two largest trading partners embark on a mission to renegotiate the historic agreement under a cloud of uncertainty.

Other speakers include Gabe Zichermannis, an expert on the subject of workplace gamification, user engagement, and behavioral design. He will lay out his vision for what workplaces will look like and function as they accommodate new generations of employees.

Next, Dr. Mary Donohue, a social scientist who specializes in evolutionary psychology, uses her research to explain your brain and your brain on technology; while Ron Tite will explain how consumers who used to vote with their wallets are now making purchasing decisions based on their time. His is humorous and insightful talk will show business leaders how they can compete for that attention.

Also new this year is a two-day workshop titled Coaching for Challenging Conversations which helps participants harness the positive aspects of conflict while keeping their emotions under control.

As always the conference is punctuated with the Thursday awards dinner ceremony.

To register or learn more about the agendas, programs and speakers, click here.