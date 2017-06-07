Trucking HR Canada survey deadline just five weeks away

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada is reminding the industry that there are just five weeks left to complete its compensation benchmarking survey— the deadline is July 14, 2017.

Fleets and fleet services of all sizes from across the country are encouraged to participate. The data gathered through the study will assist employers in developing competitive compensation packages for all occupations from truck drivers to dispatchers and fleet managers.

The study is in response to the needs expressed by employers and the current lack of data available in Canada. The study will look at average annual incomes, benefits packages, retirement plans, rewards and recognition programs, and much more.

“We currently have every province, region and fleets of all sizes represented in the study,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “The more fleets that participate the better the data will be for everyone.”

The final compensation benchmarking report will be made available, for a fee, in the fall of 2017. Employers who participate in the survey will not only receive a discount on the final report, they will also receive early access to the findings in September of 2017.

To complete the survey, click here.